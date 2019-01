× Giz Wiz Dick DeBartolo on CES and the best & worst gadgets of 2018

Dick DeBartolo, co-host of the Giz Wiz TV show, discusses the tech he saw at CES and some of the best and worst gadgets of 2018 in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

