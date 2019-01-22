× Dr. Jody Adewale explains questionable personalities

WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is joined by psychologist Dr. Jody Adewale. They discuss Dr. Adewale’s involvement in the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly. Dr. Adewale also shares what you find in people that may have some of the characteristics portrayed in that documentary.

