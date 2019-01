× Dennis Miller: Times Change. I Like To Think Of It As An Inverted Deadball Era Comedically.

Comedian Dennis Miller joins Steve Cochran to reminisce about the “good ol’ days” of comedy. They also talk about the way politics have taken over the City of Angels and how Dennis reacts when people try to get under his skin. Later on, they discuss the NFL Playoffs and whether there is a problem with officiating. Dennis will be at the Genesee Theatre next month. For tickets, visit GeneseeTheatre.Com.