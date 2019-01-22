× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Olivia N.

Olivia is an incredibly caring person, and has proven it time and time again. She recently completed her third annual dog parade/food drive. She has been coordinating this event since she was seven years old! Olivia plans and organizes the dog parade, inviting friends and family and their dogs to parade in her neighborhood and collect donations of non-perishable food in her neighborhood . She created a Facebook , posting and made a short video to advertise her event.

She helped to create flyers and delivered them in person to her neighbors in the days prior to the event. She made treat bags for the canine participants and helped to prepare treats for the human paraders.

Olivia has collected hundreds of pounds of food and is so excited to be able to help others. She is most certainly deserving of this recognition. She will probably wonder why she is being pointed out for just doing what she thinks she should do, but that is the very reason that she should be commended. Way to go Olivia!