City Club of Chicago: Broadway in Chicago President Lou Raizin

January 22, 2019

Arts, Culture, Politics and Power – President of Broadway in Chicago – Lou Raizin

Lou Raizin

Lou Raizin, twice Board Chair of Chicago Loop Alliance lead the creation of Pop Up Art Loop, as well as the installation of a number of major public art projects in the city including the lighting and music display along State Street. He previously chaired the State Street Commission and currently is a board member of Choose Chicago; his civic work represents a bold-faced determination to turn Chicago into the number one tourist destination for culture in the country.

As President of Broadway In Chicago he leads the five premier theater stages in the city, bringing an economic impact of more than $750 million annually to the City of Chicago and State of Illinois. Lou created and currently chairs the Board of LUMA8 (Light Up My Arts), an entity of which currently supports the Arts In The Dark Parade and the River Walk Lantern Festival with many future projects in the works. Lou also served as the catalyst for both the $9M permanent light art installation on the back wall of the Merchandise Mart, and a digital platform for tourism.