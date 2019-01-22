Chicago Tribune Film Critic Michael Phillips: Oscar Nomination snub of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” a “stunner”

This image released by Focus Features shows Fred Rogers on the set of his show "Mr. Rogers Neighborhood" from the film, "Won't You Be My Neighbor." (Jim Judkis/Focus Features via AP)
This image released by Focus Features shows Fred Rogers on the set of his show "Mr. Rogers Neighborhood" from the film, "Won't You Be My Neighbor." (Jim Judkis/Focus Features via AP)
Chicago Tribune Film Critic Michael Phillips joins John Williams to talk about what shocked him most in the selection of nominees for this year’s Oscars.