Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.22.19: Let's clear the air

Bill and Wendy kick off this edition of the Tuesday show with Roe Conn! Roe had the chance to interview Nathan Phillips, the Native American elder who has made headlines everywhere after a video showed him in a face-off with a Catholic school student wearing a ‘MAGA’ hat in front of the Lincoln Memorial over the weekend. Roe explains Phillips side of the story. Then, Andrea Darlas joins the show to talk about her new roundtable show, ‘Andrea Darlas and The Reporters’. Bridget Carey from CNET talks about humanoid robots in Japan and risky online dating apps putting your privacy in danger. After that, Carl Giammarese from The Buckinghams drops by!

