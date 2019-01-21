× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/21/19: Flip Phones On Their Way Back, Following The PR Bandwagon, & Shutdown Impacting Real Estate

If you were a fan of flip phones, then you might get excited about the news Katherine Davis shared with Jon Hansen about the rebirth of the phone favorite and possibly others are on the rise. The two also discussed the recent Chicago Inno report where Chicago landed on the 2018 funding list through out the US. Philippe Weiss shared some perspective about the ways that companies big and small are able to help out people impacted by the government shutdown without going out of business, and Ilyce Glink is also seeing the big ripple effect of the shutdown flowing through the real estate market.