× WGN Radio Theatre #355: The Great Gildersleeve & Escape

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on January 20, 2019. Our first classic episode of the night is the one hour broadcast: “The Great Gildersleeve: An Old College Chum Visits” Starring: Hal Peary; (05-17-42). For our second episode of the night we have: “Escape: Snake Doctor” Starring: Jeff Chandler (billed as Ira Grossel); (08-18-49).

