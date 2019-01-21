The Top Five@5 (01/21/19): Sen. Kamala Harris announces her run for President in 2020, Tom Brady drops the F-bomb on live television, Saturday Night Live addresses the partial government shutdown, and more…
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks to members of the media at her alma mater, Howard University, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 in Washington, following her announcement earlier in the morning that she will run for president. Harris, a first-term senator and former California attorney general known for her rigorous questioning of President Donald Trump's nominees, entered the Democratic presidential race on Monday. Vowing to "bring our voices together," Harris would be the first woman to hold the presidency and the second African-American if she succeeds. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
The Top Five@5 for Monday, January 21st, 2019:
Senator Kamala Harris announced today that she is running for President of the United States in 2020. She believes the path to victory includes regaining voters trust. Nathan Phillips, the Native American elder who made headlines across the country after a face-off with Catholic students at the Lincoln Memorial tells Roe & Anna his side of the story. Tom Brady drops the F-bomb on live television, and more.