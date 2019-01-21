× The Top Five@5 (01/21/19): Sen. Kamala Harris announces her run for President in 2020, Tom Brady drops the F-bomb on live television, Saturday Night Live addresses the partial government shutdown, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, January 21st, 2019:

Senator Kamala Harris announced today that she is running for President of the United States in 2020. She believes the path to victory includes regaining voters trust. Nathan Phillips, the Native American elder who made headlines across the country after a face-off with Catholic students at the Lincoln Memorial tells Roe & Anna his side of the story. Tom Brady drops the F-bomb on live television, and more.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!