× The Opening Bell 1/21/19: Financial Justice on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Holberg Financial

Today is MLK Day and along with the legacy he left us with around social and civil justice, Steve Grzanich and John Holberg (Founder and CEO of Holberg Financial) discussed a third aspect focusing on financial aspect. Steve and John both touched on the work that needs to be done in the classroom and in our everyday lives to help ease financial struggles all around the world. Adam Jones (Director of Technology at Huge) then dove into the next technological revolution as 5G integrated itself into our lives for both businesses and consumers.