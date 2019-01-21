× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.21.19: A smirk, a call and a single digit

John Williams reviews the weekend’s on-goings, including video of a rally in which a Covington Catholic High School high school student’s smile has been widely criticized, a call at the Chiefs vs. Patriots game questioned and temperatures in Chicago reached the single digits. Listeners call in about all on today’s edition of the show. Plus, Roe Conn joins John to talk what he’s going to ask Nathan Phillips, the Native American activist to whom the high school student wore that expression.