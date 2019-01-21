× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/21/19): Winter weather lets the politicians walk away, Thom Serafin predicts more fireworks in the race for mayor, and more

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/21/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by political strategist Thom Serafin from Serafin & Associates handicaps the Chicago Mayor’s race and what to expect from the last month of the election. Kass catches up with Susana Mendoza, Toni Preckwinkle, and Dorothy Brown after their appearances before the Tribune Editorial Board. And Kasso looks at how a winter storm in Chicago mutes the sounds of politicians walking away from the messes they’ve created.

