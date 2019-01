× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.21.19: Dave Eanet reminds us you can’t advance a muff

Everyone knows that you can’t advance a muff. That and other lessons learned today from Dave Eanet. Blackhawks are on a run and Patrick Kane talks about feeling the support of the fans. Dan Hampton still doesn’t like kickers. Margaret Hicks talks Pedway and cold weather tours and Dr. Kevin Most explains hearing loss.