× Sen Kamala Harris Jumps Into Pres Race, The Bears’ QB going to the Pro Bowl, Rhinofest Happening In Chicago and Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. | Full Show (Jan 21)

On Andrea’s Chicago we talk to ABC News reporter, Alex Stone about the recent announcement of Sen Kamala Harris putting her name into the Presidential Race. Then, The Bears’ QB is making his way to the Pro Bowl, WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge shares his insight. Then, Rhinofest is happening in Chicago! We welcome on Olivia Lilley and Stefan Brun to share it’s exciting history!

