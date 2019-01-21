× Roe Conn Full Show (01/21/19): Native American Elder Nathan Phillips speaks to Roe & Anna, Tom Skilling returns, Jerry Joyce Jr. explains why he should be Chicago’s next Mayor, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

On the Monday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, former RNC Chairman, Michael Steele joins the show to give the latest from Washington and if there’s an end in sight for the partial government shutdown. Tom Skilling is back, and he tells us if this latest cold spell will snap. Candidate for Mayor Jerry Joyce Jr. tells you why he should be Chicago’s next Mayor. Mike Monico joins the gang to analyze the latest developments in the Russia probe. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

