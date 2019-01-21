Roe Conn Full Show (01/21/19): Native American Elder Nathan Phillips speaks to Roe & Anna, Tom Skilling returns, Jerry Joyce Jr. explains why he should be Chicago’s next Mayor, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…
Posted 8:24 PM, January 21, 2019, by balthimer, Updated at 08:23PM, January 21, 2019
In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 image made from video provided by the Survival Media Agency, a teenager wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, center left, stands in front of an elderly Native American singing and playing a drum in Washington. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington in Kentucky is looking into this and other videos that show youths, possibly from the diocese's all-male Covington Catholic High School, mocking Native Americans at a rally in Washington. (Survival Media Agency via AP)
Roe Conn Full Show (01/21/19): Native American Elder Nathan Phillips speaks to Roe & Anna, Tom Skilling returns, Jerry Joyce Jr. explains why he should be Chicago’s next Mayor, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…
In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 image made from video provided by the Survival Media Agency, a teenager wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, center left, stands in front of an elderly Native American singing and playing a drum in Washington. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington in Kentucky is looking into this and other videos that show youths, possibly from the diocese's all-male Covington Catholic High School, mocking Native Americans at a rally in Washington. (Survival Media Agency via AP)
On the Monday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, former RNC Chairman, Michael Steele joins the show to give the latest from Washington and if there’s an end in sight for the partial government shutdown. Tom Skilling is back, and he tells us if this latest cold spell will snap. Candidate for Mayor Jerry Joyce Jr. tells you why he should be Chicago’s next Mayor. Mike Monico joins the gang to analyze the latest developments in the Russia probe. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!