Rock photographer Will Byington: Music Festivals at Sea and the changing face of the trade: "I do believe anyone can take a great photo"

Dave Hoekstra visits with prolific Chicago-based photographer Will Byington, who shares some tales from the sea and his work shooting rock bands on Sixthman Rock Cruises, featuring bands like KISS, 311, John Prine, and The Civil Wars, and genre-wide packages like ‘Outlaw Country’ featuring Steve Earle. They talk about the accessibility of some of the artists and uniqueness of the venue and the experience as a whole, how access has changed over the course of his career shooting live shows, and more.