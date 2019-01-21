× Native American Elder Nathan Phillips opens up about his experience at the Lincoln Memorial

Nathan Phillips, the Native American elder who has made headlines everywhere after a video showed him in a face-off with a Catholic school student wearing a ‘MAGA’ hat in front of the Lincoln Memorial over the weekend joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to give his side of the story.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!