In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 image made from video provided by the Survival Media Agency, a teenager wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, center left, stands in front of an elderly Native American singing and playing a drum in Washington. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington in Kentucky is looking into this and other videos that show youths, possibly from the diocese's all-male Covington Catholic High School, mocking Native Americans at a rally in Washington. (Survival Media Agency via AP)
Native American Elder Nathan Phillips opens up about his experience at the Lincoln Memorial
Nathan Phillips, the Native American elder who has made headlines everywhere after a video showed him in a face-off with a Catholic school student wearing a ‘MAGA’ hat in front of the Lincoln Memorial over the weekend joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to give his side of the story.