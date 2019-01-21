× How MLK’s message of unity contiunes to speak to us in 2019

Today, our nation unites to celebrate the life and legacy of one of the world’s greatest leaders, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, John Russick, Vice President for Interpretation and Education at the Chicago History Museum, joins the show to talk about Dr. King’s work during the Civil Rights movement, his influence in Chicago, and much more. Admission to the Chicago History Museum is free on Jan. 21 as the museum invites the public to check out their exhibit, “Remembering Dr. King: 1929-1968”. For more information, visit the museum’s website www.chicagohistory.org.

