Fooditor 99's Michael Gebert: "There's a lot to discover out there" in Chicago food

Dave Hoekstra welcomes back author and food writer Michael Gebert, who talks about the 2019 edition of his annual Fooditor 99, a guidebook by and for Chicagaoans and tourists alike, to discover the best Chicago’s food scene has to offer. They discuss the process of constantly finding new places and some of what the criteria is for inclusion in the guide; Gebert also emphasizes the care to take a big-picture snapshot of the city as a whole and some of the up and coming neighborhoods on the culinary map from Lincoln Square to Portage Park, and more.