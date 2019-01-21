× Eric Zorn on the Jason Van Dyke verdict: The acquittal didn’t surprise me but the reasoning behind the ruling did

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about that terrible call that cost the New Orleans Saints the Super Bowl. They also weigh in on the Jason Van Dyke verdict.

