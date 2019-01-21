× Elysabeth Alfano’s Veggie Meatloaf Packs a Protein-Punch

Starting to think what you are going to make for Super Bowl Sunday? Here is a recipe for Veggie Meatloaf that can feed lots of people and packs a protein punch. Made of lentils, quinoa, tempeh, mushrooms, celery, onions and GOBS of spices, watch the video below or click here for the full recipe.

I’ll be bringing you more recipes, most shorter than this, in the weeks to come! For more information and healthy recipes, visit https://elysabethalfano.com/category/recipes/ .

SUBSCRIBE to Awesome Vegans with Elysabeth Alfano on iTunes and on the Youtube Channel, Elysabeth Alfano.

Follow Elysabeth Alfano on Twitter and Instagram @ElysabethAlfano, on Facebook @ElysabethAlfano1 and YouTube @ Elysabeth Alfano. Subscribe to Awesome Vegans on iTunes.