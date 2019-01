× “Elton Jim” compares his “Super Dave” and Ron Santo impersonations — same or different? YOU decide!

In this 140th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano pays tribute to late comedian, Bob Einstein, who was known as failed stuntman “Super Dave” Osbourne, and Marty Funkhouser from “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Jim compares his impersonation of Funkhouser to his classic take-off of Cubs Hall of Famer, Ron Santo — COME ON!