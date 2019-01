× Breakfast with a Blackhawk: Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane joins the Steve Cochran Show for Breakfast with a Blackhawk. Patrick says it’s been fun to get a few wins. The team has been playing harder and scoring more. He said the fans have been unreal this year and the team feels it on the ice. Patrick said his 9-year-old niece, Audrey, told him over Christmas that he needed to start scoring more goals.