× Blackhawks and Park District partnering to offer free hockey clinics

The Chicago Blackhawks are partnering with the Chicago Park District to offer free hockey clinics at six rinks. The clinics are Wednesdays and Saturdays through February. Skate and equipment rental are free and participants also receive a jersey to keep.

Participants must register at chicagoblackhawks.com/cpdclinics, where you can also find out more information about the clinics.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story: