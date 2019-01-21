× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.21.19: MLK Day

Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day! In remembrance of all the hard work, sacrifice, and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Bill and Wendy welcome Chicago History Museum‘s Vice President for Interpretation and Education John Russick to the show. They talk about MLK’s history and his influence in Chicago. Then, Bill and Wendy discuss the MAGA hat-wearing kid controversy. After that, Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune stops by to talk about the terrible call that cost the New Orleans Saints the Super Bowl and the sentencing of Jason Van Dyke.

