Is that the red or the white? The Barrel to Bottle team takes a look at California’s ‘own grape’ from the craze of the 1980s to today’s high quality dry red versions. Zinfandel has a rather arcane history and no French connection, meaning this underdog had to grow into prominence all on it’s own, of course with the help of a few dedicated grape growers and winemakers. You can’t ignore how important it has been to the larger wine culture in the United States. The Barrel to Bottle crew samples Biale Black Chicken, Tommasi Heracles Primativo and the one that started it all, Sutter Home White Zinfandel. Plus, in this week’s Q&A and in response to the more expensive versions displayed in the Holiday Cali Cab cast, the team shares their favorite value California Cabernets clocking in around $20.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3587751/b2b-ep-70-zinfandel_2019-01-20-172751.64kmono.mp3

