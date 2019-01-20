× WGN Radio Theatre #354: The Lux Radio Theatre & The Lives Of Harry Lime

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on January 19, 2019. Our first classic episode of the night is the one hour broadcast: “The Lux Radio Theatre: The Third Man” Starring: Joseph Cotten; (04-09-51). For our second episode of the night we have: “The Lives Of Harry Lime: Too Many Crooks” Starring: Orson Welles; (08-03-51).

