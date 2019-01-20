× U.S. representative Robin Kelly on Congress

U.S. representative Robin Kelly of Matteson 2nd district. Kelly has a BA – Psychology, MA – Counseling (Bradley University), & Ph.D. – Political Science. Robin discusses her role as a member of the house and how they respond to the recent events in Congress. She also dives in on the recent actions of the Trump Administration. She answers questions if the media is “the enemy of the people”.