Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., center, participates in a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony with House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, Thursday, April 11, 2013, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Earlier Kelly was officially sworn in on the House floor. She takes over the seat held for 17 years by scandal-tarnished Jesse Jackson Jr. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
U.S. representative Robin Kelly on Congress
Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., center, participates in a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony with House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, Thursday, April 11, 2013, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Earlier Kelly was officially sworn in on the House floor. She takes over the seat held for 17 years by scandal-tarnished Jesse Jackson Jr. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
U.S. representative Robin Kelly of Matteson 2nd district. Kelly has a BA – Psychology, MA – Counseling (Bradley University), & Ph.D. – Political Science. Robin discusses her role as a member of the house and how they respond to the recent events in Congress. She also dives in on the recent actions of the Trump Administration. She answers questions if the media is “the enemy of the people”.