The Sunday Spin: Politics with Amanda Vinicky Full Show 1/13/2019

Amanda Vinicky in for Rick Pearson as he recovers from Shoulder surgery (Feel Better Rick!)

Today on the spin, Amanda is joined by U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski. Since becoming Sheriff in 2006, he has introduced sweeping changes at the Cook County Jail, the nation’s largest single-site jail, aggressively re-structured the Sheriff’s Police force, and improved operations of the Court Services Department. Lipinski is optimistic the House will do some kind of an infrastructure bill

Next, Deputy Governor Christan Mitchell stops in the studio to discuss why give up being an elected state representative to become a deputy governor? And his actions as a deputy governor. Then, Amanda welcomes U.S. representative Robin Kelly of Matteson 2nd district. Kelly has a BA – Psychology, MA – Counseling (Bradley University), & Ph.D. – Political Science (Northern Illinois University) Robin discusses her role as a member of the house and how they respond to the recent events in Congress.

To wrap things up, Scott Kennedy from Illinois election data stops in to discuss mayor’s race: Who’s ahead? Outside cash? Tiny amounts relative to governor’s race? also, what’s going on in the 14th district – Burke vs. opponents

All this coming you’re way on this episode of The Sunday Spin, hosted by Amanda Vinicky