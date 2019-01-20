× Steve Dale Pet’s World: Tragedy in West Chicago

This Morning on Steve Dale’s Pet World, Tragedy strikes in West Chicago, On Monday, January 14th at Bully Life Animal Services (formerly D and D Kennels), on County Farm Road, Garrett Mercado lost 30 dogs due to a tragic fire. Garrett wasn’t at home at the time of the fire, as he lived at this facility. The fire started at 2N441 County Farm Road, police said. Authorities responded to the structure fire at about 5:30 a.m. Heroically at least 20 dogs were saved. Some first responders even reportedly suffered bites in the process, as did a heroic citizen who saved some dogs.

Firefighters arrived to see heavy fire coming from the second-floor windows of a two-story house, which had dog kennels attached to it on either side, according to a statement from the Carol Stream Fire Protection District. The facility was housing “approximately 50” rescue dogs at the time, many to be “rehabilitated” for behavior problems so they could ultimately be adopted. Mercado left his apartment for a short time Monday morning and when he returned he saw a fire in the kitchen area of his residence on the second floor of the kennel building.

Mercado said, “his hands were blistered on the hot metal cages that housed some of the dogs he tried to save.”

Mercado is well known among many local Chicago rescuers for his determination to “rehab” dogs in need of behavior “adjustments” before they may be adopted. If it wasn’t for Mercado’s willingness and ability to help these dogs, most might likely have been euthanized.

Help Garrett and his road to recovery, Donate at https://www.gofundme.com/support-for-garrett-mercadog