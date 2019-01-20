× Shira Lazar Talks Trends and Tech in 2019, First Cars and Filling Up with Her on TV!

What’s Trending host, podcaster, actress and personality Shira Lazar joins Dane “On The Road” to talk about the latest state of social media, trends and things to look forward to this year and also concerns over some ways media and marketing are moving. Hear as Shira shares her first car experiences and fills us in on her role as the star and “leading lady of unleaded” at gas station TV’s everywhere!

For more info on all things Shira be sure to check out www.shiralazar.com