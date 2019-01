× Rich King talks with Tom ‘Wimpy’ Paciorek: “If all this young talent comes to fruition, I think they can be competitive this year”

Legendary WGN-TV sportscaster Rich King sits down with Tom ‘Wimpy’ Paciorek at White Sox Fantasy Camp in Arizona for a discussion on a slate of Sox topics, including the winnable AL Central Division, key cogs for 2019 like Tim Anderson and Carlos Rodon, next steps for Yoan Moncada and more.