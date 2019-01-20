× Pinch Hitters 01/20/19: Hannah Stanley Fills In For Dave Plier

Hannah Stanley fills in with special guest Fred Weintraub as her co-host, along with Roger Badesch and Producer Curtis Koch to have a night of fun. During the first hour Hannah and Fred talk about their love for Barry Manilow and discuss the latest news around the Royal Family in the United Kingdom. Then in hour number 2, the gang talks about the top blizzards in Chicago history. Later Hannah is joined by Larry Jorgensen, the author of The Coca-Cola Trail to talk about the history of the company. Finally a good health discussion with Dr. Erin Schutte, to talk about screen time for your kids and the Flu shot.