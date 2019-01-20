× Mario Andretti on Cars, Career, and 50 Years for the 500!

Racing legend Mario Andretti joins Dane “On The Road” to share excitement of the upcoming season and especially the 50th Anniversary of his Indy 500 win. Hear as Mario fills us in on his amazing career in racing and a life story that is almost unbelievable…even to him! Listen as Mario talks about the making of an NBC documentary telling his life story and journey from Italy to super stardom. Dane and Mario talk about Andretti Winery, 20 years in Napa and making great wine and unforgettable experiences.

For more information on this year’s Indy 500 go to www.imsa.com and for All things Mario check out www.marioandretti.com