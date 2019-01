× Crack Open A Can Of Coca-Cola History With Author Larry Jorgensen

Hannah Stanley and Fred Weintraub talk to author Larry Jorgensen about the history of one of America’s iconic beverages. How did the company form? Where are some of the bottling locations? And did the company ever use Cocaine in their drinks? Larry answers all those questions and more! If you’d like to find more information on Larry’s book, or purchase a copy you can find more information here.