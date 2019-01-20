CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 25: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs breaks away from Kylie Fitts #49 of the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 25, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Chiefs Play-By-Play Announcer: You’re Gonna Get A Bears-Chiefs Super Bowl Some Day
Kansas City Chiefs play-by-play announcer, Mitch Holtus, joins Steve Cochran and the crew to preview the AFC Championship game and to talk about one of the best touchdown calls in all of football. They also chat about the shared admiration for Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Later on, Steve suggests some new calls for Dave Eanet to use on Northwestern broadcasts.