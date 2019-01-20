× Chiefs Play-By-Play Announcer: You’re Gonna Get A Bears-Chiefs Super Bowl Some Day

Kansas City Chiefs play-by-play announcer, Mitch Holtus, joins Steve Cochran and the crew to preview the AFC Championship game and to talk about one of the best touchdown calls in all of football. They also chat about the shared admiration for Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Later on, Steve suggests some new calls for Dave Eanet to use on Northwestern broadcasts.