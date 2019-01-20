× Brian Noonan Show 1/20/19: CES recap, modern dating tips, and Hodie Snitch live in-studio

Brian gets a recap from Cody on the latest in consumer electronics and AI at CES 2019. Plus: modern dating tips from Smart Dating Academy founder Bela Gandhi, live music from Hodie Snitch, and more!

To kick off the show, Brian gives an update on the partial government shutdown, which somehow becomes a conversation about Cody Gough, his producer, traveling with a machete whenever he flies anywhere new (he doesn’t). It’s a hilarious off-the-cuff way to kick off a full show!

Brain discusses his experience staying at Terrible’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, and then Cody gives an update on his experience at CES 2019, the Consumer Electronics Show, last week. He discusses facial recognition technology, products powered by artificial intelligence, and self-driving and autonomous vehicles, coolers, and luggage (!).

Chicago dating expert Bela Gandhi, founder of Smart Dating Academy, calls in to discuss how much pre-date cyber stalking is healthy. She tells Brian about the dos and don’ts of creating online dating profiles, why you should Google your name at least once a month, and other tips for dating in today’s online/connected world.

Then, Brian turns his attention to the new Gillette ad about toxic masculinity. He explains that although he agrees with the sentiment of the advertisement, he also thinks people need to realize that the spot is corporate pandering that is intended strictly to make money.

Roger Badesch joins Brian in the studio to talk about snow and building snowmen. Brian claims he doesn’t know how to make a snowman, and hilarity ensues. Cody brings up the “fire and ice” bonfires he used to watch at First Night in Rockford, and Brian has a field day with it. Brian then discusses the story of a University of Houston professor writing a letter to his students urging them to bathe regularly and wear deodorant in class.

To wrap up the show, the Hodie Snitch band joins Brian in-studio with some live music to promote their upcoming performance at the Cash for Kids: Johnny Cash Festival at the Irish American Heritage Center on Saturday, January 26.