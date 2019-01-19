× Wintrust Business Lunch | Amy Guth | 1/19/19

Join Amy today for a packed Wintrust Business Lunch on the latest news and headlines. First, Amy speaks with Tim Higgins, a reporter at The Wall Street Journal covering tech and autos, to discuss the hype and concerns for driverless car technology. Then, she speaks with Lauren Zumbach, a business reporter for the Chicago Tribune, for an update on the status of suffering retail ex-giant, Sears. Finally, she checks in with Jane Margolies, a contributing editor at Landscape Architecture Magazine and a contributor to the New York Times, on the new trend of employers incorporating outdoor space into offices.

You don’t want to miss it!