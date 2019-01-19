Travel Writer Jen Rose Smith on The Human Carpentry of Catalonia’s Castellers and 50 of the World’s Best Desserts

TARRAGONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 07: Members of the Castellers de Sants built a human tower during the 27th Tarragona Competition on October 07, 2018 in Tarragona, Spain. The 'Castellers' who build the human towers with precise techniques compete in groups, know as 'colles', at local festivals with aim to build the highest and most complex human tower. The Catalan tradition is believed to have originated from human towers built at the end of the 18th century by dance groups and is part of the Catalan culture. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Nick Digilio visits with travel writer Jen Rose Smith about some of her recent pieces including ‘The Human Carpentry of Catalonia’s Castellers’ and ’50 of the World’s Best Desserts.’

