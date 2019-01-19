× The Patti Vasquez Show 1.18.19 | Renato Mariotti on Van Dyke sentencing, Susan Danenberg and her signature wine, 9th ward alderman candidate Rachel Williams and more…

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

CNN legal analyst and podcast host Renato Mariotti joins Patti on-air to breakdown the Van Dyke sentencing announced Friday. Plus, Reverend Livingston calls in to chime in.

9th ward alderman candidate Rachel Williams joins us in the studio to discuss her campaign platform and the changes she wants for her community.

Commentators Erik Elk, Dave Lundy, and Kenneth Jakubowski chops it up with Patti about recent Trump news and the upcoming Superbowl’s national anthem singer Gladys Knight.

Ending the show Patti and her guests talk about their somethings good.