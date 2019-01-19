The John Williams NewsClick: Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 81 months for fatally shooting Laquan McDonald

Posted 9:56 AM, January 19, 2019, by

Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke enters the courtroom for his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building January 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Van Dyke was found guilty in October 2018 of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the on-duty shooting of McDonald. (Photo by Antonio Perez-Pool/Getty Images)