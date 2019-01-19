× The Beat Full Show (1/19/19): Carm is engaged, Yadi Molina is enraged, and more…

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in sports: Carm finally popped the question to his longtime girlfriend and Harry can’t wait to weigh in; we preview NFL Championship weekend with FS1’s Nick Wright, we hear from Theo Epstein and Kris Bryant at the Cubs Convention as they tackle questions about a quiet offseason; meanwhile Bryant and Ryan Dempster land in hot water with Yadier Molina and Cardinal Nation, and more.