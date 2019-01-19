× Startup Showcase: FitPeak

Today on the Startup Showcase host Scott Kitun kicked-off the show by offering up some of his advice on investing and the dos and don’ts of what someone should do when they start off in the world of investing based off his own personal experience.

Scott then chatted with co-founder and CEO of FitPeak, Dillon Auxier. FitPeak is a marketplace where clients can search and book active professionals and tools that help fitness trainers schedule and better manage their business. To invest in FitPeak click here.

