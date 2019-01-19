× “Space Opera” Defined / Nick Nolte in The Mandalorian / Star Wars Resistance Toy Run

What does “Space Opera” really mean? Who (or what) is Nick Nolte playing in The Mandalorian? Can SOLO find new success on Netflix? We try to find the answers this week on RFR! The street date for STAR WARS RESISTANCE action figures was this week and the toys are on the pegs, if you’re in the right place at the right time. Jimmy Mac hits the stores looking for the new figures and he’s wired for sound. Hear what happens on the hunt! We also review the second half trailer for Resistance and speculate on what will go down on the Colossus. Plus, new reveals for STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE, Mr. Iger leaves a voicemail and more!