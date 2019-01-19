× The Pete McMurray Full Show 1/19/19

WGN-TV’s weather person Mike Janssen tells us what to expect with weather in the next few days, as callers give up live check-ins on street and traffic conditions.

Pete gives away 5 brand new shovels from Suncast and VIP tickets to Pat Tomasulo’s “Man of the People,” at WGN-TV..

WGN-TV’s sports anchor and reporter and star of “Man of the People” Saturday nights at 10pm on WGN-TV, Pat Tomasula talks about what goes on behind the scenes at WGN Morning News and recent politics and sports news.

Plus, NFL Analyst Merril Hoge joins the conversation to talk about his new book, ‘Brainwashed: The Bad Science Behind CTE and the Plot to Destroy Football.’