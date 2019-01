× OTL #640: Trek Talk in Logan Square, Organizing Black Chicago, The Secret History of Lil’ Ed Williams

Mike Stephen beams over to Logan Square to geek out about Trek Talk, discusses the readiness of Black Chicago to organize for the upcoming mayoral election with Tiffany Walden of The Triibe, and learns the Secret History of Chicago Bluesman Lil’ Ed Williams. This week’s local music is brought to you by Twin Talk.

