Nicky Delmonico is all aboard on Manny Machado: “He can really do it all… he’s a very special player”

White Sox OF Nicky Delmonico joins Mark Carman from Arizona, where #30 and some of the other Sox are gearing up for camp to begin in a few weeks. Nicky discusses the prospect of the Sox signing Manny Machado and the possibilities that a player of that caliber would open up for the club, getting inspired by the Bears’ Club Dub and the future of victory celebrations on the South Side, and more.