Nick Digilio 01.18.19: Jen Rose Smith, Vacation Stories, Pizza Facts, Friday Features
Hour 1:
+ Show Start
+ How much money it costs for Chicago Commuters during their lifetime
+ Travel writer Jen Rose Smith on Human Carpentry of Catalonia and World Desserts
Hour 2:
+ Vacation Horror Stories
Hour 3:
+ Vacation horror stories continued
+ Pizza facts
+ Friday Features
Hour 4:
+ Friday Features continued
