× Mark Carman and Paul Farahvar in for Matt Bubala: Full Show 1-9-19

This week, Matt takes the weekend off for a quick trip to Florida. Meanwhile, he avoids the snow storm. Roger Badesch keeps us updated all night with weather and traffic reports. Paul Farahvar and Mark Carman fill in for a fun filled four hours! We congratulate Mark on his recent engagement…but Paul is a little salty about the news. Paul discusses about why he doesn’t want to get married. Patti Vasquez, Jess, Roger and friends give Carman tips on planning his wedding. It turns into a conversation of big weddings, small weddings and destination weddings. Mark and Paul chat with listeners about being barely late or being on time. Throughout the show, Carm gives us a report on his painful big toe and listeners share some remedies! Naturally, we talk about the best Chicago food like pizza and Portillo’s. Later in the show, the guys chat about odd news stories.